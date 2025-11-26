PUTRAJAYA, Nov 26 — Famous Malaysian singer Noh Salleh, who is also the frontman of award-winning band Hujan, has welcomed his first child with wife Fatin Athirah Mustapa.

The 40-year-old casually revealed the news during the Road Transport Department (JPJ) Media Appreciation Night 2025 in Putrajaya last night.

“I have something to share with all of you tonight. I am excited to share that this will be my first performance as a father,” Noh said before performing his hit song Rahsia Tuhan.

Noh was among the guest artistes invited to serenade local media and JPJ officials, including top brass and director-general Datuk Aedy Fadly Ramli.

Malaysian rock queen Ella was also invited to grace the occasion.

The Angin Kencang singer later shared a heartfelt post on Instagram announcing the arrival of their healthy baby girl named Tara Svara, born on November 21.

“It requires us to go through various tests to realise that only Almighty Allah determines the perfect time for something to be written to be ours. Not too slow, not too fast, Perfect,” Noh said.

“Thanks to the blessings and prayers of our parents, family, friends, and all of you, the birth process was very smooth and joyful because it was accompanied by hugs, kisses, and cheers.

“A new phase for us and please pray for our journey as parents to always be in Allah's protection,” he added.

In August, Noh revealed that he and his wife were expecting a baby girl.

The announcement follows their devastating miscarriage last year.

Noh and Athirah tied the knot on September 23, 2023.

He was previously married to singer and humanitarian activist Mizz Nina, with the marriage ending in divorce in August 2022.

During his marriage with Mizz Nina, they adopted a son named Musa.