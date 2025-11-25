MUMBAI, Nov 25 — Dharmendra Deol, who became one of India’s most prominent actors and a Bollywood action hero, died in Mumbai on Monday, local media said. He was 89.

Dharmendra, who is survived by two wives and six children, had been ill for the past month and died at home, media reported.

There was no official statement from the actor’s family, but several of his contemporaries, including actor Amitabh Bachchan, gathered at a crematorium in the Mumbai suburb of Juhu for his funeral.

“A massive mega star, the embodiment of a hero in mainstream cinema,” producer and director Karan Johar, who cast Dharmendra in his 2023 film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani (Rocky and Rani’s Love Story), wrote in an Instagram post.

Known to his legion of fans by his first name, Dharmendra acted in more than 300 films in a career spanning more than six decades.

Born in Punjab province in 1935, Dharmendra won a talent show organised by a film magazine, moving to Mumbai and acting in his first film in 1960.

In the years that followed, he appeared in everything from arthouse films to soft romances, action films and goofy comedies, making him the top actor of his generation.

Notable films included Bollywood cult classic Sholay (Embers), in which he played one half of a team of small-time thugs tasked with catching a bandit. The film, which was released in 1975, has become part of Indian popular culture and Dharmendra’s dialogue from the film has influenced movies ever since. In recent years, it has become a meme.

Dharmendra married his first wife, Prakash Kaur, before he found fame. After starring alongside Hema Malini in several films, he married her in 1980, without divorcing Prakash.

He was a lawmaker in the Indian parliament from 2004 to 2009.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Draupadi Murmu and several others also sent their condolences on the actor’s death.

“He was an iconic film personality, a phenomenal actor who brought charm and depth to every role he played,” Modi said in a post on X. — Reuters