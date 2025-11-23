KUALA LUMPUR, November 23 — Singer Shila Amzah has expressed gratitude that her mother Fauziah Sarman’s wedding to her stepfather went smoothly yesterday, according to Kosmo!.

Shila, whose full name is Nurshahila Amir Amzah, 35, said it was also her first time managing a wedding ceremony, adding that she was thankful her husband, Ubai, was always by her side to assist.

“Alhamdulillah, everything went smoothly yesterday.

“It was my first time becoming a ‘mak pengantin’. It felt funny when people handed me salam kaut money (but of course it went into my mum’s bag).

“I’m grateful everything fell into place, and the funniest part was that the two of them had never attended a marriage course. Some people told them they needed to go, and they immediately panicked,” she said on Threads, as reported by the Malay daily.

Seeing many offer prayers for the couple, Shila said she hoped her mother would remain happy and that the marriage would lead to a joyful ending.

“Thank you to those who prayed for the best.

“Happiness belongs to everyone, insya-Allah, whether sooner or later. Our journeys will never be the same, but everyone seeks a similar ending.

“Thank you, my husband Ubai, for accompanying me on this journey,” she was quoted as saying.

According to Kosmo!, Fauziah ended her days as a single woman yesterday after marrying her chosen partner, Zainal, in a simple ceremony.

Fauziah was previously married to 80s-era singer Datuk ND Lala, with whom she has five children: Nur Shahila (Shila), Amir Syafiq, Amir Syahir and Nur Syuhada.

On August 2, 2023, ND Lala pronounced divorce at a mosque before informing Fauziah via WhatsApp.

The Syariah Lower Court of the Federal Territories later confirmed the pronouncement as valid on September 5, 2023.