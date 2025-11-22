KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 22 — Still fairly new in the industry, rising actress Nasuha Sulaiman dreams of taking on more challenging roles that can test her acting abilities, such as portraying a character with disabilities (OKU).

Nasuha, who first gained attention through the drama series Thariq Ridzuan: His Treasure, said she wants to help shape public perceptions of the disabled community and raise awareness using the arts as a platform.

“To me, the lives of people with disabilities are not highlighted enough in dramas, even though we often encounter them in our daily lives.

“What I mean is, on the streets we often see people who are blind or deaf, but the reality of their lives and their journeys is rarely portrayed in depth,” she told Bernama when met at the Wardah Colorfit x FMA (Fashionably Modest Asia 2025) event recently.

The actress, whose full name is Wan Nasuha Wan Sulaiman, is also willing to learn sign language to improve her ability to interact with the deaf and mute OKU community, as well as to portray such characters more realistically.

Sharing her latest updates, Nasuha said she recently wrapped up filming for the telemovie 30 Juzuk Terakhir, in which she played a heavier and more emotional role that challenged her as a newcomer in the acting industry.

“This time I played Syakirah, the eldest child who has to shoulder many burdens and responsibilities—very different from my own personality as the youngest in the family. Beyond portraying a stronger personality, the role also required many emotional, tearful moments,” she explained.

The former interior designer said that portraying Syakirah opened up opportunities for her to explore various emotions and acting challenges she had never attempted before.

“Although I’m still new in the industry, I want to keep learning and improving my acting quality, and I hope to continue receiving challenging roles that not only test my abilities but also deliver meaningful messages to the audience,” she said.— Bernama