KOTA KINABALU, Dec 21 — A baby boy believed to have been born only hours earlier was found alive at Teluk Likas Public Park at about 6.30 am yesterday following a report from a member of the public.

In a statement today, Kota Kinabalu police chief ACP Kasim Muda said the infant was found safe and without injuries, and an ambulance was dispatched to the scene to take the baby to Likas Hospital for further examination.

“Checks at the scene found no witnesses and no closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras in the area,” he said, adding that the case is being investigated under Section 317 of the Penal Code.

Kasim said efforts are underway to identify and trace those responsible, while the Social Welfare Department (JKM) has been notified to follow-up on the infant’s welfare.

He urged anyone with information related to the incident to contact the nearest police station or the investigating officer, SM Rosmah Pg Hasim, at 011-316 77612. — Bernama