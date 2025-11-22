KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 17 — Haiku KL’s Sunset Kalyanam has entered the Malaysia Book of Records after drawing 601 attendees, surpassing the national benchmark of 480 and earning recognition for the “Most Turnouts in an Indian Mock Wedding”.

Held at Glasshouse at Seputeh, the event brought together a diverse crowd for a contemporary reimagining of a South Indian wedding celebration, centred on culture, community and shared joy.

The evening recreated familiar elements of a Tamil kalyanam (wedding), from traditional dhol rhythms to thematic décor and communal banana leaf dining.

Instead of functioning as an actual ceremony, Sunset Kalyanam took these cultural motifs and reframed them socially, allowing guests to experience the festive aspects of a wedding without the formalities that usually accompany one.

A line-up of DJs — Jay, Moski, MOONCUE, D, Slick Vick, Tva, Vind, Kashy Kash and Buzzarmstrong — delivered nine hours of Tamil fusion and high-energy music. — Picture courtesy of Haiku KL

Haiku KL said the record-setting turnout reflected growing appreciation for cultural expression in modern social spaces.

“This achievement is particularly meaningful because it was made possible by the people who attended,” the team said in a statement.

“To see a cultural concept embraced so wholeheartedly, and recognised at a national level, speaks to the strength of community and the evolving ways we celebrate identity in Malaysia.”

A line-up of DJs — Jay, Moski, MOONCUE, D, Slick Vick, Tva, Vind, Kashy Kash and Buzzarmstrong — delivered nine hours of Tamil fusion and high-energy music.

Their sets were accompanied by the percussive beats of dhol players RSquare and The Lazy Bum, alongside performances by Amos Paul, Arvind Raj and Elcfer.

Haiku KL’s Sunset Kalyanam sets Malaysia Book of Records with 601 attendees, breaking the record for ‘Most Turnouts in an Indian Mock Wedding’. — Picture courtesy of Haiku KL

A large part of the event’s success came from the support of local SME partners, including Bali Euphoria Tour & Travel, Jharee, Ministry of Cakes, Mandali Concept, Ipoh Ambulance, High Society Events, Saaro Events, False Prophets, Vdesignsz, Vdrapes and Pani Puri Klang.

Their culinary, décor and experiential contributions helped shape the look and feel of the night.

Sunset Kalyanam now stands as Haiku KL’s most significant cultural showcase to date, marking a moment where tradition and modern social culture intersected in a milestone for Malaysia’s lifestyle and entertainment scene.