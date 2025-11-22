KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 22 — Films that depict historical wars have generally seen more successes than failures, bringing real-life heroism and tragedy to the screen.

Hollywood examples include Black Hawk Down, based on journalist Mark Bowden’s 1999 non-fiction book, which chronicles the harrowing story of the Black Hawk helicopter crew shot down during the 1993 Battle of Mogadishu.

Similarly, Hacksaw Ridge tells the remarkable tale of Desmond Doss, a World War II medic who single-handedly saved 75 soldiers during the brutal Battle of Okinawa—without ever wielding a weapon.

Locally, films such as Conquer: Lahad Datu portray the 2013 real-life incursion at Kampung Tanduo, Lahad Datu, Sabah, where militants from the Sulu Sultanate clashed with Malaysian security forces, earning favourable reviews.

Now, the Battle of Rezang La, one of the most significant engagements of the Sino-Indian War on November 18, 1962, has been brought to life on the big screen.

The film retraces the valiant act of Major Shaitan Singh Bhati and 120 soldiers of Charlie Company, 13 Kumaon Regiment—entirely composed of Ahirs—who held their post against a 3,000-strong Chinese force, inflicting over 1,300 casualties.

It is also worth noting that the 1964 Hindi film Haqeeqat was based on the same battle, marking decades over which this story has been told on the silver screen.

Farhan Akhtar as Major Shaitan Singh Bhati in the film 120 Bahadur. — Picture via Excel Movies.

A cinematic history not to be missed

Malay Mail attended the nationwide premiere yesterday and noted the film’s quality immediately—from striking cinematography to naturalistic acting, where every performance feels grounded and authentic.

Farhan Akhtar stands out in his portrayal of Major Shaitan Singh Bhati.

The film’s authenticity has been praised by experts; in a post on X (formerly Twitter), a former Army Northern Commander and Colonel of JAK RIF and Ladakh Scouts wrote: “A powerful visualisation of the battle… Having walked up the Rezang La pass myself, I can vouch for the picturisation. A must watch.”

Overall, the film is a tribute to the 120 courageous soldiers of Rezang La—a story of grit, sacrifice and heroism.

Its emotional climax honours their bravery in a way that feels deeply earned and profoundly respectful.

Final thoughts

To enhance authenticity, the production collaborated with renowned international creative teams in cinematography, production design and costuming.

Key scenes were also shot at the actual historical sites, lending the film a powerful sense of atmosphere, emotion and realism.

120 Bahadur is set to make cinematic history with an unprecedented screening at the Rezang La War Memorial Auditorium in Chushul village, Ladakh, on November 22, which will be the highest-altitude film screening ever, at 16,452 feet.

The film is now playing in local cinemas and also stars Raashii Khanna, Ankit Siwach, Vivan Bhatena, Dhanveer Singh, Sahib Verma, Sparsh Walia, Ajinkya Deo, Eijaz Khan, Ashutosh Shukla, Atul Singh, Brijesh Karanwal, Devendra Ahirwar, Digvijay Pratap and Amitabh Bachchan.

It also features Malaysian actors Fred Chan and Seng Soo Ming, who made history as the first leading antagonists cast in a Bollywood production.