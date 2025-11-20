LOS ANGELES, Nov 20 — Tan Sri Michelle Yeoh just proved she’s not only an Oscar-winning icon — she’s also the undisputed queen of Labubus.

The Malaysian star had The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon audience in stitches after casually revealing she owns more than 100 Labubu dolls, a number so delightfully unexpected that even Fallon had to make sure he heard correctly.

“You have 100 Labubus?” the host blurted out, eyes wide.

With the kind of calm only Michelle Yeoh can pull off, she replied, “Oh, maybe a little more than a hundred of them.” As if having a small mythical-creature metropolis at home is the most normal thing in the world.

Yeoh explained that her collection spans all shapes and sizes — “big and small” — and that choosing just one colour is impossible.

The moment was sparked when Fallon pulled up a photo of her celebrating her birthday with a Labubu-themed cake, which he noted she had before the creature took over social media feeds.

“Michelle, you were ahead of the game,” he teased. “Do you love Labubus?”

Her answer? A quick, unmistakable yes.

And then she sealed her status as the internet’s sweetheart: Yeoh brought gifts.

She surprised Fallon with two mini Labubus for his daughters, each with tiny initials — M and Y, representing “Michelle Yeoh”, of course.

Labubu dolls — the mischievous, big-eyed creatures from Hong Kong designer Kasing Lung — have become one of Asia’s hottest collectible toys, with releases often selling out in minutes.

Fans flock to drops for their playful mix of cute and spooky, and rare variants can command hefty resale prices.

The characters have exploded across social media in the past year, turning Labubu into a full-blown pop-culture trend embraced by everyone from casual collectors to celebrity fans like Michelle Yeoh.