KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 20 — Seven-time Grammy-nominated R&B superstar GIVĒON is bringing his brand-new headline run, Dear Beloved, The Tour, to Kuala Lumpur on February 7, 2026, at Idea Live Arena, according to Live Nation Malaysia.

Mastercard cardholders will have early access to presale tickets in Malaysia beginning Monday, November 24, from 12pm to 11.59pm, with details available at www.priceless.com/music

Live Nation members can then secure tickets during the exclusive Live Nation Presale on Tuesday, November 25, from 12pm to 11.59pm. Fans may visit www.livenation.my

for a free membership signup and presale access.

General ticket sales open Wednesday, November 26, from 12pm onwards via www.golive-asia.com and www.fantopia.io

Known for his rich baritone vocals and classic influences drawn from 1960s and 1970s jazz, GIVĒON’s Dear Beloved tour marks his third headlining outing, following the Timeless Tour (2021) and the Give or Take Tour (2022).

His accolades include a BET Award for Best New Artist (2021) and multiple Grammy nominations for projects such as Take Time, Heartbreak Anniversary, and Peaches, his hit collaboration with Justin Bieber and Daniel Caesar.

He has also notched numerous RIAA certifications — including multi-platinum status for Heartbreak Anniversary — and earned a 2021 MTV VMA for Best Pop Song for Peaches.

The global tour will hit venues across Australia, the UK, Europe and Asia, with stops in Taiwan, Hong Kong, Thailand, the Philippines, Malaysia and Singapore.