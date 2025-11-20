KUALA LUMPUR, November 20 — Malaysian hip hop collective 0108 Slatan have pulled out of the first-ever Boiler Room Kuala Lumpur, scheduled to take place tonight.

The decision follows a statement the group posted on Instagram yesterday, explaining that their withdrawal stems from Boiler Room’s parent company, Superstruct Entertainment, being linked to private investment firm KKR.

KKR has reportedly poured significant investment into Israel, including tech and data companies as well as weapons manufacturers. The global investment giant acquired Superstruct Entertainment in June 2024.

In their statement, 0108 Slatan said the move came after taking into account concerns raised by fans, industry peers and board members, urging them to recognise and respect the wider public sentiment around current global events.

“0108 Slatan remains committed to our commitment towards the community and accountability.

“We are aware that cultural platforms are not only shaped by the artists who’ve performed on them but also by the audiences that bring the space to life.

“This decision reflects our responsibility to the fans and the community concerned,” they wrote.

They stressed that the withdrawal should not be read as criticism of the local organiser, collaborators, or Malaysian creatives involved, saying they continue to respect those working to uplift the local music scene.

“Our decision is driven fully by the ethical and social concerns raised by our fans and our community.

“Our collective withdrawal should not be read as a form of rejection; instead, it reflects the differing realities and responsibilities that each artist in this ecosystem must address,” they added.

Boiler Room is a global music platform known for streaming intimate, club-style performances by DJs and artistes from around the world.

The KL edition of Boiler Room — titled Boiler Room Kuala Lumpur: Kelab Durian — is an invitation-only event featuring performances by Shelhiel, DJ Jax Jones, I-SKY, Northern Anthem, DJ Kotex Lembu and otakotak.

Since launching in 2010, Boiler Room has hosted major global acts including Charli XCX, Skrillex, Peggy Gou, Fred Again and many more.

In response to Boiler Room KL, BDS Malaysia has also called for a boycott, while several Kampung Attap-based bars and event spaces are hosting a parallel event dubbed Spoiler Room Kuala Lumpur across fono, Triptyk and Scream Bloody Bar tonight.

Attendees can expect bass-heavy and left-field electronic sets at fono, a night of bouncy “rojak” house and deep techno at Triptyk, and a surprise performance at Scream Bloody Bar.

Spoiler Room Kuala Lumpur has a minimum entry fee of RM15, with proceeds going to the Shamia family fundraiser — supporting one of the surviving families in Gaza who have been displaced ten times since October 7 and remain under constant threat from Israeli occupying forces.