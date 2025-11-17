LOS ANGELES, Nov 17 — Ray J has fired back at Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner, filing an explosive cross-complaint that accuses them of breaching a secret US$6 million (RM25 million) settlement over a sex tape.

In the November 13 filing, Ray J, whose real name is William Ray Norwood Jr, denies all allegations from the Kardashians’ recent defamation suit, calling it a “public relations charade” designed to punish him for “no longer playing along with their tall tale,” People reported.

The legal battle reopens a nearly two-decade-long saga. In his complaint, Ray J, 44, alleges that he; Kardashian, 45; and Jenner, 70, all signed a licensing deal with Vivid Entertainment before the tape’s 2007 release.

He claims Kardashian then filed a “bogus lawsuit” against Vivid to “create buzz” and that for the next two decades, she “painstakingly wove a false ‘victim’ narrative around the Sex Tape.”

The feud reignited in April 2022 with the premiere of the Hulu series The Kardashians.

Ray J’s lawsuit claims the family “manufactured a fresh fake Sex Tape ‘controversy’” for publicity, in which they falsely accused him of sexual assault and of trying to extort them over a laptop supposedly containing an unreleased second tape.

The filing reveals that when Ray J sued over these on-air statements, the trio reached a confidential US$6 million settlement in April 2023.

As part of the deal, the Kardashians allegedly agreed to make “no further mention” of the sex tape on their show.

Ray J’s core claim is that they breached this agreement just one month later, when statements about the tape were made in the show’s third season, which premiered in May 2023.

The Kardashians sued Ray J for defamation in October 2025 over recent comments he made comparing their alleged behaviour to the RICO charges facing Sean “Diddy” Combs. Ray J’s countersuit is a direct response to that action.

In a statement, the Kardashians’ lawyer, Alex Spiro, dismissed the countersuit.

“After realizing he is losing the case and losing his way, this disjointed rambling distraction is not intimidating anyone,” Spiro said. “Ray J will lose this frivolous case too.”