KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 14 — The hunt is on at the local box office, with Predator: Badlands roaring to the No. 1 spot this week, with director Dan Trachtenberg steering the iconic franchise back to its primal roots, reigniting excitement among fans.

But the international hunter isn’t the only one making waves. Two Malaysian films are holding strong, with Malam Terlarang and the highly-anticipated Banduan – a local adaptation of the 2019 Tamil blockbuster Kaithi – claiming the second and third spots, respectively.

The big screen, however, is just the beginning. From binge-worthy new series on Netflix, Viu, and Disney+ to the latest music drops on Spotify, there’s a whole world of entertainment waiting for you this weekend.

Here are Malay Mail’s Top 10 entertainment picks to check out this weekend.

Top films in local cinemas (Domestic & International) (Nov 6 to Nov 9)

Predator: Badlands Malam Terlarang Banduan G-Dragon In Cinema (Übermensch) Kang Solah Rangga & Cinta Getih Ireng Tron: Ares Nobody Aaryan

Top streaming (Nov 3 to Nov 9)

Netflix (Top TV)

TV Series

BoBoiBoy Galaxy: Baraju: Season 1 Physical: Asia: Season 1 My sister's Husband: Season 1 One-Punch Man: Season 3 Zomvivor: Season 1 Last summer: Season 1 As you stood by: Limited Series Typhoon Family: Limited Series Campfire Cooking in Another World with My Absurd Skill: Season 2 BoBoiBoy Galaxy: Gentar: Gentar

Viu (Top shows)

Running Man (2025) Saat Aku Tahu Satu, Dua... Dia? Puteri Kelas Atas GBRB: Joy Pops Laugh Pops Moon River Exchange 4 Taxi Driver 2 Love's Ambition 许我耀眼 Seadanya Kita

Disney+ (Top shows)

Traveling with Snow Man: Season 1 YOO Got A Minute?: Season 1 All's Fair: Season 1 Chef's Go-To: Season 1 Belly Showdown: Season 1 The Manipulated: Season 1 Seventeen: Our Chapter: Season 1 Anchovy Physical Camp: Season 1 60 Minutes to Love Would You Marry Me?: Season 1

Top songs of the week (Spotify) (Nov 4 to Nov 11)

Jin – Don't Say You Love Me Silet Open Up – TABOLA BALE (w/ Jacson Seran, Juan Reza, Diva Aurel) Alpha – P Ramlee Saloma Taylor Swift – The Fate of Ophelia Tenxi – mejikuhibiniu (w/ Suisei, Jemsii) Nadhif Basalamah – bergema sampai selamanya Sombr – back to friends HUNTR/X – Golden (w/ Ejae, AUDREY NUNA, REI AMI, Kpop Demon Hunters Cast) KATSEYE – Gabriela Tenxi – Bintang 5 (w/ Jemsii)

Top Malay songs of the week (Spotify) (Nov 4 to Nov 11)

Alpha – P Ramlee Saloma Silet Open Up, Jacson Seran, Juan Reza, Diva Aurel – TABOLA BALE Tenxi, Suisei, Jemsii – mejikuhibiniu Dato' Sri Siti Nurhaliza, Ade Govinda – Menamakanmu Cinta ALYPH – Ingat Rizky Febian, Adrian Khalif – Alamak Rombongan Bodonk Koplo, Ncum – Calon Mantu Idaman Zynakal, Zamir Harith, Mojack Hafiz, Bel Janni – Dalam Diam Misha Omar – Break Faizal Tahir, mimpi – Bila Sampai Waktu

Top books of the week (Oct 24 to Oct 30)

Fiction

Alchemised by SenLinYu (Del Rey) Strange Pictures by Uketsu (HarperVia) Strange Houses by Uketsu (HarperVia) The Secret of Secrets by Dan Brown (Doubleday) Babel by R.F. Kuang (Harper Voyager) A Little Life by Hanya Yanagihara (Picador) Library of Lost Hearts by N.F. Afrina (N.F. Afrina) As Long as the Lemon Trees Grow by Zoulfa Katouh (Little, Brown Books for Young Readers) Project Hail Mary by Andy Weir (Ballantine Books) The Intruder by Freida McFadden (Poisoned Pen Press)

Non-Fiction

Atomic Habits by James Clear (Avery) Surrounded by Idiots by Thomas Erikson (St. Martin's Essentials) How Was Your Day by Cheeming Boey (Grey Pigeon) The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People (Revised and Updated, 30th Anniversary Edition) by Stephen R. Covey (Simon & Schuster) I Want to Die but I Still Want to Eat Tteokbokki by Baek Sehee (Penerbit Haru) The Let Them Theory by Mel Robbins & Sawyer Robbins (Hay House UK) I'm Not Lazy, I'm on Energy Saving Mode by Dancing Snail (Apop books) I Want to Die but I Want to Eat Tteokbokki by Baek Sehee (Penerbit Haru) Tong Shu Desktop Calendar 2026 by Joey Yap (Joey Yap Research Group) Stop Overthinking by Nick Trenton (Independently published)

Mutiara Minda (Malay Novels)

Kaisar by Jiwa (Nukilan Biruni) Thariq Ridzuwan Commando's: His Treasure by Hudanajwa (Idea Kreatif) Qaid: The Unknown by Effalee (Manes Wordworks) Mutiara Dalam Debuan Kabus by Manaf Hamzah (Love Novel Publishing) Yes! Captain Zul Aaryan by Wnfhanna (Idea Kreatif) Eijaz Rafael by Elyshakaman (Idea Kreatif) My Role Model by Wnfhanna (Idea Kreatif) Elvis King by Fufulieya Mat (Idea Kreatif) Mi Veneno 1 by Hudanajwa (Idea Kreatif) Mahfuz by Bellofa (Idea Kreatif)

