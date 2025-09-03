KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 2 — American comedian, actor, and author Jimmy O. Yang is set to bring his stand-up comedy show here for one night only, performing at the Idea Live Arena on Nov 23 as part of his Big & Tall world tour.

Presented by Bohm Presents and LOL Asia, this marks Yang’s first official show in Malaysia, following the cancellation of a previously scheduled appearance in 2022.

Yang is a seasoned stand-up comedian with two hit specials on Amazon Prime Video: Good Deal (2020) and Guess How Much? (2023).

His comedy often resonates with global audiences, particularly within the Asian diaspora, offering candid and hilarious takes on immigrant parents, cultural identity, and the pursuit of the “American dream.”

He is also a globally recognised actor, known for his standout roles as Jian-Yang in HBO’s Silicon Valley, Bernard Tai in the blockbuster film Crazy Rich Asians, and Josh Lin in the Netflix rom-com Love Hard.

Most recently, he appeared in Hulu’s Interior Chinatown, directed by Academy Award winner Taika Waititi.

Beyond the screen, Yang is the best-selling author of How to American: An Immigrant’s Guide to Disappointing Your Parents, a poignant and funny memoir chronicling his unconventional path to success.

‘Exciting talent’

Rizal Kamal, CEO of LOL Asia, expressed his excitement about bringing the comedian to Malaysia.

“He’s one of the most exciting comedy talents of our time. I’ve been a fan since Silicon Valley and have been eager to bring him to our stage ever since. At last, he’s finally coming to Malaysia,” he said.

The Big & Tall tour is Yang’s most ambitious yet, having already sold out prestigious venues like Carnegie Hall in New York. He is also set to perform in Singapore for the first time on Nov 24.

Tickets for the Kuala Lumpur show go on sale to the public starting noon tomorrow, Sept 4 via lolasia.bigtix.io and fantopia.io. Prices start at RM188.