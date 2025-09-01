LOS ANGELES, Sept 1 — Buzzy horror flick Weapons returned to the top of the North American box office in its fourth week of release, earning US$12.4 million over the Labor Day holiday weekend, industry estimates showed yesterday.

The Warner Bros. movie, starring Julia Garner and Josh Brolin, tells the story of the mysterious disappearance of a group of children from the same school class.

Weapons which briefly ceded the top spot to Netflix’s animated hit KPop Demon Hunters last week, has so far made US$134.6 million in the United States and Canada, according to Exhibitor Relations.

In second place was the 50th anniversary re-release of Universal’s summer shark thriller Jaws making US$9.8 million over the Friday-to-Monday period.

“Doing this kind of business, 50 years after the original release, is impressive,” said analyst David A. Gross of Franchise Entertainment Research.

Caught Stealing, a crime flick from Sony starring Austin Butler and Zoe Kravitz, debuted in third place at US$9.5 million.

Disney’s Freakier Friday, the much-anticipated sequel to the 2003 body-swapping family film which again stars Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis, came in fourth at US$8.3 million.

And in fifth place was Searchlight’s The Roses, a remake of the 1989 dark comedy The War of the Roses starring Michael Douglas and Kathleen Turner, at US$8 million.

This time, Benedict Cumberbatch and Olivia Colman play the couple whose marriage descends into resentment.

Rounding out the top 10 were:

The Bad Guys 2 (US$6.2 million)

The Fantastic Four: First Steps (US$6 million)

Superman (US$3.3 million)

Nobody 2 (US$2.4 million)

The Naked Gun (US$2.25 million) — AFP