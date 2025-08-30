KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 30 — In the ever-evolving world of K-pop, new groups debut each year, but few have carved out a sound as bold and distinct as NMIXX.

Formed by SQU4D, a sub-label of JYP Entertainment — the agency behind TWICE, ITZY, and Stray Kids — NMIXX originally debuted in 2022 as a seven-member girl group.

Now a six-piece act, the group has been winning global attention with their music and electrifying stage performances.

The lineup consists of leader and vocalist Haewon, Korean-Australian main vocalist Lily, vocalists Sullyoon and Bae (who also raps), rapper-dancer Jiwoo, and the youngest member Kyujin, who is also a vocalist, rapper and dancer. Former member Jinni departed in 2022.

The fandom and the name

NMIXX’s fandom is called NSWER, an acronym for “North, South, West, East, Route,” symbolising the bond between the group and their fans who will “find their way together from every direction.”

The name NMIXX combines “N” – standing for “now,” “new,” “next,” and the unknown (n) variable – with “mix,” representing diversity and combination. Together, it means “the best combination for a new era in music.”

The music and achievements

The group’s signature sound, MIXX POP, fuses multiple genres, tempos, and moods into a single track. While some listeners find it experimental at first, many say the music grows addictive.

Their 2022 debut single album ‘Ad Mare’ featured the viral lead track O.O, whose music video has already surpassed 117 million views.

Follow-up hits like Roller Coaster, Party O’Clock, and Love Me Like This have cemented their reputation as K-pop’s freshest innovators.

In just four years, NMIXX has earned recognition at the Asia Artist Awards, The Fact Music Awards, Hanteo Music Awards, and the MAMA Awards.

Why NMIXX is so loved

NMIXX has won praise for taking risks rather than following trends, giving them a unique edge among 4th- and 5th-generation K-pop groups.

Their fierce yet youthful performances, paired with fairytale-inspired storytelling and visuals, have added depth to both their music and stage presence.

Malaysia debut this Merdeka

The group has already performed across Japan, Mexico, Spain, Thailand, and Australia. Now, Malaysian fans will finally get their turn.

On Merdeka Day tomorrow, NMIXX will make their highly anticipated Malaysia debut at the K-Wave Super Concert at Idea Live Arena, 3 Damansara, organised by LOL Asia.

They’ll share the stage with Malaysia’s own powerhouse girl group DOLLA, multi-talented singer Jang Han-Byul, and rising star Aisha Retno.

“We’re beyond excited to have NMIXX in Kuala Lumpur. With DOLLA, Jang Han-Byul, and Aisha Retno joining the lineup, this will be the K-pop event of the year. If you’re not there, you’ll wish you were,” said Rizal Kamal, CEO of LOL Asia.

Still early in their career, NMIXX is already capturing hearts worldwide – and with their first Malaysian show lined up, their fanbase here is only expected to grow.

Curious what makes them stand out? Check out their tracks on YouTube and Spotify — you might just become an NSWER yourself.