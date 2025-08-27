KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 27 — Montblanc has launched a Wes Anderson-inspired pop-up at The Gardens Mall, inviting visitors to rediscover the art of writing through its ‘The Journey: Let’s Write’ showcase.

Running from today until August 31 at the mall’s North Atrium, the immersive installation transforms the space into a vintage-style train station designed to spark creativity.

The pop-up, which coincides with the opening of Montblanc’s new boutique at the mall, draws inspiration from Anderson’s short film ‘Let’s Write’ and features the brand’s signature themes of heritage, elegance and timeless design.

Among the highlights are interactive experiences such as travel journaling workshops, a ‘letter to your future self’ service — where Montblanc will mail the note in a year’s time — and screenings of the short film.

Visitors can also take photos with Montblanc’s Fall/Winter 2025 leather collection and explore a life-sized train cabin set, inspired by the cinematic universe of Anderson’s work.

Those who complete the journey at the pop-up will receive an exclusive gift, while stocks last.

Montblanc’s new boutique is located at Lot G-236, with the pop-up open daily from 10am to 9pm until August 31.