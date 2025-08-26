KUALA LUMPUR, August 26 – South Korean alternative R&B label You.Will.Knovv is currently going on their first ever world tour and Malaysia is on the list.

You.Will.Knovv is set to take over Zepp KL this October 4 which will see three of their signed stars including Tabber, Rad Museum and Miso taking centre stage, bringing along their signature atmospheric soundscape with them.

The label was founded by fellow alternative R&B singer DEAN who is best known for his 2016 groundbreaking EP, 130 Mood: TRBL where its detailed production, layered vocals, and raw lyrics was reported to have ushered in a new age for South Korean R&B.

Founded in 2017, the label has also received praise for its independent and artist-first approach where all of their artists were given creative freedom which is an uncommon thing compared to other major South Korean conglomerates who more often than not, controlled their artist’s image and outputs.

Tabber and Rad Museum both have performed in Malaysia previously however, this will mark the first ever Malaysia show for Miso.

And during a recent roundtable session with local media – the trio are more than eager to meet their Malaysian fans especially for Tabber and Rad Museum who are looking to pick up where they left off.

“This is actually the first time that three of us are coming to Malaysia together and that itself is something that we’ve never done before.

“Since we have a more relaxed schedule in Malaysia, we thought of visiting KLCC and we might go on the lookout for some good food and restaurants too,” Rad said.

As all three of them have been representing You.Will.Knovv in their debut world tour which includes doing three shows across the US in May this year as well as another show in Taiwan last June, the three of them have also shared some of their pre-show routines.

For Rad Museum, he usually takes a 15-minute power nap before every show so that he could keep himself feeling fresh throughout the show.

Tabber on the other hand admitted that he would usually get nervous before a show however he has learned to turn that nervousness into motivation fuel for him while performing on stage.

And as for Miso, who is also equally excited for her debut show in Malaysia said that she would normally practice a 5 to 10 minutes pre-show meditation to recollect her thoughts and also to prepare herself mentally.

Despite all three of them having never shared a track together, Rad pointed out that he does have some tracks featuring Miso and Tabber separately such as Rockstar which featured him and Tabber and Another Man, which saw him collaborating with Miso.

“We really miss our Malaysian fans.

“We hope that the fans can make it to the show and have fun with us.

“We want them to become one with our vibes and the feelings and the setups and hopefully we can get connected through music together,” Rad said.

The You.Will.Knovv in Malaysia 2025 concert is organised by TopGallant Show and tickets are still available with ticketing prices ranging from RM238 to RM538.

For more ticketing information, please visit https://my.bookmyshow.com/en/events/youwillknovv-in-malaysia-2025/TMRM25KL