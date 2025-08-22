KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 22 — While July was a month dominated by Hollywood blockbusters, August is shaping up to be a month led by the Asian cinema scene.

Leading the charge at the local box office is the anime film Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – Infinity Castle, perfectly timed to coincide with AniManGaki week.

Coming in second is the Indian Tamil action thriller Coolie, starring the legendary Rajinikanth, while China’s Shadows Edge, featuring iconic actors Jackie Chan and Tony Leung Ka-fai, proudly claims third place.

While these three films proudly secured the top three spots dominating local cinemas, there’s still plenty to enjoy—Weapons and Freakier Friday are also playing, offering great options for a laid-back weekend.

And if you’re more of a home viewer, there’s an incredible selection of top series available on streaming platforms such as Netflix, Viu, and Disney+ Hotstar, alongside top music you can stream and books to read.

As always, Malay Mail has you covered with its top 10 entertainment picks to keep your weekend thoroughly entertained!

Top 10 films in local cinemas (Domestic & International) (Aug 14 to Aug 17)

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba — Infinity Castle Coolie The Shadow's Edge Weapons The Bad Guys 2 2025 PLAVE Asia Tour [DASH: Quantum Leap] In Seoul War 2 The Fantastic Four: First Steps Jurassic World Rebirth Freakier Friday

Sources: Cinema.com and GSC

Top 10 streaming on Netflix and Viu (Aug 11 to Aug 17)

Netflix (Top 10 TV)

Wednesday: Season 2 Beyond the Bar: Limited Series Wednesday: Season 1 Trigger: Limited Series Kaiju No. 8: Season 2 Final Draft: Season 1 The Winning Try: Limited Series Gachiakuta: Season 1 DAN DA DAN: Season 2 SAKAMOTO DAYS: Season 1

Source: Netflix Top 10

Viu (Top 10 shows)

Seadanya Kita Abang Imam Minah Skuter Running Man (2025) Bitch x Rich 2 Mitos Cinta Akira The Immortal Ascension 凡人修仙传 Taxi Driver 2 Revenged Love, Take Two Boys II Planet

Source: Viu Frontpage

Disney+ Hotstar (Top 10 shows)

The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox: Season 1 Alien: Earth: Season 1 It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia: Season 17 Law and the City: Season 1 The Nice Guy: Season 1 Kaiju No.8: Season 2 Traveling with Snow Man: Season 1 Bullet Bullet: Season 1 Low Life: Season 1 Big City Greens: Season 4

Source: Disney+ Hotstar

Top 10 songs of the week (Spotify) (Aug 13 to Aug 20)

HUNTR/X — Golden (w/ Ejae, AUDREY NUNA, REI AMI, KPop Demon Hunters Cast) Jin — Don’t Say You Love Me Tenxi — mejikuhibiniu (w/ Suisei, Jemsii) Sombr — back to friends Rombongan Bodonk Koplo — Calon Mantu Idaman Silet Open Up — TABOLA BALE (w/ Jacson Seran, Juan Reza, Diva Aurel) Fourtwnty — Mangu (w/ Charita Utami) BLACKPINK — JUMP Saja Boys — Your Idol (w/ Andrew Choi, Neckwav, Danny Chung, KEVIN WOO, samUIL Lee, KPop Demon Hunters Cast) Saja Boys — Soda Pop (w/ Andrew Choi, Neckwav, Danny Chung, KEVIN WOO, samUIL Lee, KPop Demon Hunters Cast) Top 10 Malay songs of the week (Spotify) (Aug 13 to Aug 20) Tenxi, Suisei, Jemsii — mejikuhibiniu Adrianna Cinta, Farouk Roman – Dalam Sujudku (Acoustic version) — From “Dia Bukan Syurga” Rombongan Bodonk Koplo, Ncum — Calon Mantu Idaman Misha Omar — Break Silet Open Up, Jacson Seran, Juan Reza, Diva Aurel — TABOLA BALE Batas Senja — Kita Usahakan Lagi ALYPH — Ingat Alpha — P Ramlee Saloma NAZU, Fahimi – KOPI Noh Salleh — Rahsia Tuhan

Source: Kworb and Spotify

Top 10 books of the week (Aug 08 to Aug 14)

Fiction

A Little Life by Hanya Yanagihara (Picador) As Long as the Lemon Trees Grow by Zoulfa Katouh (Little, Brown Books for Young Readers) Hakuda Photo Studio by Her Taeyeon (John Murray) The Travelling Cat Chronicles by Hiro Arikawa (Viking) Welcome to the Hyunam-dong Bookshop by Hwang Bo-reum (Bloomsbury Publishing) Library of Lost Hearts by N.F. Afrina (N.F. Afrina) Not Quite Dead Yet by Holly Jackson (Bantam) Omniscient Reader's Viewpoint (Novel) by singNsong (Ize Press) The Silent Patient by Alex Michaelides (Celadon Books) Maybe This is Love by Maria Mahat (Rumaa Books)

Non-Fiction

Surrounded by Idiots by Thomas Erikson (St. Martin's Essentials) Atomic Habits by James Clear (Penguin Books) A Doctor in the House by Mahathir Mohamad (MPH Group Publishing Sdn Bhd) You're Not Bad with Money by Rachel Liew (Ace Premier) Letters from Gaza by Mohammed Al-Zaqzooq & Mahmoud Alshaer (Penguin Random House SEA) The Let Them Theory by Mel Robbins & Sawyer Robbins (Hay House LLC) Good Vibes, Good Life by Vex King (Hay House UK) I Decided to Live as Me by Kim Suhyun (Adarna House, Inc. Philippines) Once Upon a Miao (Remastered): I Love My Hometown by Jian Goh (Goh Kheng Swee) I'm Not Lazy, I'm on Energy Saving Mode by Dancing Snail (Apop books)

Mutiara Minda (Malay Novels)

Hilang by Mia Azwari (Love Novel Publishing Sdn. Bhd.) Kaisar by Jiwa (Nukilan Biruni) Thariq Ridzuwan Commando's: His Treasure by Hudanajwa (Idea Kreatif) Qaid: The Unknown by Effalee (Manes Wordworks) Rahsia Danny by Teme Abdullah (Iman Publication) Mi Carino by Hudanajwa (Idea Kreatif) Mi Linda by Hudanajwa (Idea Kreatif) Pesuruh by Ahadiat Akashah (Roket Kertas Produksi) Dirty Little Secret by Elvroseth (Idea Kreatif) His Code Name Alpha 2 by Elyshakaman (Idea Kreatif)

Source: MPH