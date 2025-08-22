KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 22 — The stage at Pitt Club KL lit up last night with a glimpse into the future, as Asia’s first fully AI-generated band, The Alice Experiment, made its debut.

Malay Mail got a chance to attend the launch party, where every aspect of the band — from the members to the music videos and the songs themselves — was crafted entirely by AI.

While the band members and music are AI-generated, the brains behind bringing the entire project to life are Raz Gabriel Sho — a music composer who leads the creative direction and developed everything using AI software — and Rizal Kamal, CEO of LOL Asia, who oversees the business and marketing aspects of the project.

“The idea originated over two and a half years ago, when I had long dreamed of creating an all-female rock band, dating back to my early music production days in the US,” said Raz.

“However, I recognised the challenges of working with people, that’s when I decided: why not build the band through AI?” he added.

Rizal said he got involved with the project because he enjoys “pushing boundaries — working with people who do new things and break the mould of culture”.

"To sum up what The Alice Experiment is, it's a genre-bending fully AI rock band," he said.

Raz (left) and Rizal (right), the duo behind The Alice Experiment, take the stage at yesterday’s launch party held at the Pitt club KL. — Picture by Choo Choy May

Meet the (Virtual) Bandmates

The band consists of four virtual members:

Alice Maeve Kim (24), the Korean-Irish vocalist and pianist

Kim Tae-rin (26), the Korean bass and rap vocalist

Kai (23), the Japanese guitarist and violinist

Rumi (21), the Chinese-Indian-Caribbean drummer and percussionist

Their musical style blends pop rock with Korean influences — a fusion of English and Korean that creates a fresh and dynamic sound.

A few of their tracks were played at yesterday’s event, including “Unbreakable,” “Rock With Me,” and “Shackles,” which surprisingly (or perhaps not), resonated with the crowd of about 300 attendees.

Did you know that the band members and their songs were created from the thoughts and emotions of Raz himself? So, while it’s an AI band, it’s rooted in human emotion — a reminder that AI still needs human inspiration to truly connect.

Asean Record achievement

While the world has gotten a glimpse of virtual music stars like Hatsune Miku and the K-pop virtual boy band Plave, it's important to note that they are not fully AI-generated.

This is what made yesterday’s event particularly special, with The Alice Experiment earning a place in the Asean Record Book as the first fully AI-generated, all-female band featuring original music, vocals, and personas — a memorable moment not to be overlooked.

Another significant milestone came when renowned Malaysian violinist Dennis Lau took to the stage to perform a track with the AI band themselves, playing his violin to the song titled "Veins," which also earned a spot in the Asean Record Book as the first instrumentalist (electric violinist) to perform live with a fully AI-generated female band on a music single.

Renowned Malaysian Violinist Dennis Lau took to the stage to perform together with The Alice Experiment to the song titled ‘Veins’. — Picture by Choo Choy May

“As an old-school musician, I’m now opening my mind and heart to the future — and I believe the future is exactly what you’re experiencing tonight,” Lau shared, stating his reason for joining the performance with The Alice Experiment on stage yesterday.

Where does it go from here?

The journey is only just beginning.

“The characters and music of The Alice Experiment are going to get better in the future, and it will continue to evolve,” said Raz.

“We are taking The Alice Experiment global,” added Rizal, with the duo eyeing places like Europe, Korea, Japan, and the United States, where invitations to Comic-Con are already in place.

Plans are also underway for a full-length album featuring 16 original songs, set to be released on Spotify.

As the project firmly exists within the realm of entertainment, live shows are currently in development, with future plans for the AI band members to host events in person.

Raz and Rizal are also exploring opportunities for the band to become brand ambassadors and eventually star in live performances using holographic technology.

To top it all off, a feature-length film starring the band members is scheduled for release in 2026 — with the trailer unveiled yesterday.

"The long-term vision is to eventually make the characters sentient," said Rizal.

"We know how to do it — we know the technology.

“It's simply a matter of development.

“If we stay on course, we believe the characters in The Alice Experiment will eventually become sentient," he added.

"It's not just about the music; what we're building is an entire universe,” Rizal concluded.