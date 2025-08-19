KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 19 — Martial arts star Jet Li has told fans he is recovering after undergoing surgery, easing concerns about his health.

According to The Straits Times, the 62-year-old actor shared a video on August 17 on Douyin, China’s version of TikTok, showing himself lying in a hospital bed with his eyes closed.

“I’ve recently faced another unexpected challenge,” he wrote in English, before appearing later in the clip standing and saying, “I feel much better now. Let’s tell the others that I’m fine.”

The following day, Li posted a photo on Weibo of himself enjoying a bowl of knife-cut noodles, saying in Chinese: “I have left the ‘factory’ and am eating something delicious.”

He also thanked fans for their concern and sent them wishes of good health and happiness.

A close friend of Li’s — Hong Kong film producer Tiffany Chen — told Taiwan’s China Times that the surgery was to remove a small benign tumour.

Li had revealed in 2010 that he had hyperthyroidism, and continues to manage the condition — which can cause fatigue and weight loss — with medication.

The actor also shared on Weibo earlier this month that he had bought a Luxeed R7 sport utility vehicle as a wedding gift for his eldest daughter, Li Si, 37, from his first marriage to former actress Huang Qiuyan.

The couple also have another daughter, Li Taimi, 36.

Li has been married to former actress Nina Li Chi since 1999 and share two daughters — Jane, 25, and Jada, 22.