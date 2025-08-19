KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 19 — BTS fans in the United States will soon have another reason to swing by McDonald’s.

Starting September 2, the fast food chain will release a new Happy Meal collection featuring TinyTAN toys — the animated characters inspired by the seven members of the K-pop group — according to a report by Attractions Magazine.

McDonald’s also teased the collaboration on its social media platforms, confirming seven toys in total: Jimin, Jin, Jungkook, j-hope, RM, Suga, and V.

Each Happy Meal will include one collectible figure.

However, fans speculated that more could be on the way after images of the themed Happy Meal box appeared in a Facebook group.

This collaboration has been years in the making.

In 2021, McDonald’s and BTS launched the BTS Meal, which featured limited-edition packaging and two exclusive McNuggets sauces — Sweet Chili and Cajun.

The meal sold out rapidly in many markets, and ever since, ARMY has been hoping for a Happy Meal tie-in.

Details on whether the TinyTAN toys will be available outside the US have yet to be announced.