KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 13 — Malaysia will welcome two of the world’s biggest electronic music brands for the first time this October, in a high-octane pre-party to the Petronas Grand Prix of Malaysia 2025.

HardTech — featuring Hardmission and Techmission — and iconic trance brand Transmission will take over the Helipad at the PetronasSepang International Circuit on October 18 and 19, with organisers expecting up to 15,000 festival-goers over the weekend.

The event, hosted by Hi:Five Entertainment with Sepang Circuit as its strategic partner, will run from 3pm to 11.50pm each day, combining world-class DJ performances with immersive light and visual shows.

In a statement, Hi:Five Entertainment said HardTech, known for its hard-hitting beats and futuristic rave experience, will make its Malaysian debut on October 18, while Transmission — celebrated for its grand-scale productions and cinematic laser storytelling — will headline on October 19.

Organisers have billed the event as more than just a music festival, describing it as a cultural celebration that will unite motorsport fans and dance music enthusiasts.

The media release further stated that the line-up includes global names such as Markus Schulz, Aly & Fila, Ben Nicky, Warface, Tweekacore, Sub Zero Project, as well as local acts like Bass Agents, Chukies & Whackboi, and Mister Ariffin.

Ticket prices for the two-day event range from RM268 to RM378 for general admission and RM468 to RM498 for VIP passes, with sales available via ticketmelon.com and megatix.asia.

Updates on the event are available via Hi:Five Asia’s official Instagram and Facebook pages.