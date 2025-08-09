SEOUL, Aug 9 — NewJeans member Danielle has swapped the stage for the running track, joining Jinusean’s Sean for an early-morning workout along the Han River.

Sean shared photos on Instagram of their 8.15km fun run with running coach Lee Yeon-jin, part of Danielle’s preparation for her first-ever 10km race.

“Don’t worry about your target time,” he wrote, welcoming her to his personal best hotspot.

In the shots, Danielle cuts a sporty figure in sleek athletic wear and a cap, her natural, make-up-free look drawing attention.

It’s a fresh challenge for the singer, who has been on hiatus from NewJeans since announcing her intention to terminate her contract with ADOR last November, following public disputes with the agency, as reported by Chosun Biz.