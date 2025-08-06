SEOUL, Aug 6 — South Korean DJ and producer R.Tee, the hitmaker behind tracks for Blackpink and Big Bang, has launched his own independent label, RTST Label.

The announcement was publicised on Instagram last week, in which he called it a “small but meaningful” step driven by his passion for music.

“I have officially launched RTST Label, an independent music label built on pure love for music,” he wrote on July 28. y

“Much love to everyone who has shown support.”

The 35-year-old whose real name is Kim Jung-gu is known for producing some of K-pop’s biggest hits including Fxxk It by Big Bang, and Blackpink’s Playing with Fire and Lovesick Girls.

With the new label, R.Tee said he plans to support and nurture talented artistes in fields beyond music, The Korea Herald reported yesterday.

R.Tee also revealed that his new label will release a new single, Damdadi, featuring (G)I-dle’s Soyeon, on August 10.

Check out the teaser below.