KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 15 — J-rock culture began taking root in Malaysia decades ago, eventually giving rise to a dedicated and enduring fanbase.

Man with a Mission (MWAM) has played no small part in this phenomenon, bringing electrifying energy through their music and live performances around the world, including their Malaysian debut at Zepp Kuala Lumpur in 2023.

On Friday, the band made an explosive return to the local stage at Zepp KL as part of the Asia leg of their ‘HOWLING ACROSS THE WORLD 2025 Tour’, with around a thousand fans turning up to show unwavering love for the wolf mask-wearing sensation.

Malay Mail, which attended the concert, witnessed fans singing along, waving their hands and fully immersing themselves in the magic of J-rock throughout the night.

Fans’ excitement over MWAM’s return

As this marked the band’s second concert in Malaysia, it was unsurprising that fans who attended the 2023 show returned for another unforgettable night, including Alex T., 38, an IT support worker eager to relive the experience.

“The first concert was great, it was my first time going to a J-rock concert.

“I’ve been a fan of the band since 2012.”

Database remains his all-time favourite track, alongside My Hero and Raise Your Flag — earlier songs that continue to resonate with him.

MWAM ignites the crowd at Zepp KL on December 12, 2025. — Picture courtesy of Friedrice Entertainment

Some fans who missed MWAM’s first Malaysian performance took the opportunity to attend this time, eager to experience the band live on local soil, including designer Muhammad Alif Wajdi, 35, and engineer Aidil Badrillah, 30.

Alif said he was drawn to the band for their musical style and iconic wolf-mask concept.

“One word I would use to describe MWAM is exciting,” he said.

Aidil shared that his introduction to the band came through the anime Log Horizon.

“I first came to know them through the 2013 anime Log Horizon, for which they performed the opening song, (Database),” he said.

He added that his childhood memories were closely intertwined with MWAM’s music.

Man with a Mission brings their wolf mask–wearing spectacle back to Malaysia during their second performance at Zepp Kuala Lumpur. — Picture courtesy of Friedrice Entertainment

A J-rocking night to remember

The explosive night opened with Vertigo, followed by Dark Crow and Get Off of My Way.

The band then launched into Reaching for the Sky, Database and Thunderstruck, before continuing with Winding Road, When My Devil Rises and Seven Deadly Sins.

Guitarist and vocalist Jean-Ken Johnny later performed an acoustic rendition of Dead End in Tokyo, followed by the full band returning for Merry-Go-Round, HEY NOW and Fly Again.

The main set closed with their latest single Against the Kings and Gods and Kizuna No Kiseki “絆ノ奇跡”, while the encore featured Remember Me and Raise Your Flag.

Speaking on behalf of the band, Johnny thanked Malaysian fans for their unwavering love and support over the years, sharing that the group had discovered many aspects of Malaysian culture during their visit.

He also said the band was impressed by the presence of Japanese culture in Malaysia, from FamilyMart to Ippudo.

“Thank you for loving Japanese culture,” Johnny added.

The band assured fans that this would not be their last performance in Malaysia, expressing hopes to return soon — a sentiment met with loud cheers and applause.

Fans cheer as Man with a Mission returns to the Malaysian stage for their second concert at Zepp Kuala Lumpur on December 12, 2025. — Picture courtesy of Friedrice Entertainment

MWAM lives on

The ‘HOWLING ACROSS THE WORLD 2025 Tour’ has taken the world by storm, spanning Europe, the United Kingdom and Asia, with stops in China, South Korea, Taiwan, Singapore, Malaysia and Thailand.

Across every country, MWAM has been warmly received, reflecting a fanbase that has continued to grow since the band formed in 2010.

Their latest single, Against the Kings and Gods, released in August, has already over 255,000 views, further cementing the band’s global reach.

With momentum showing no signs of slowing, MWAM’s legacy looks set to continue into 2026 — allowing fans to keep howling across the world.