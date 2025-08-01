KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 1 — KL Street Jam is set to make its return tomorrow with a special edition in conjunction with Merdeka month, bringing a vibrant celebration of music, community and unity to the city centre.

According to Seni Malaya, the annual open-air event, organised by Kuala Lumpur City Hall’s (DBKL) Department of Culture, Arts, Tourism and Sports (CATS), will take place at Laman Jejak Pahlawan @ Bulatan Dato’ Onn from 6pm to 11pm.

Originally slated for July 26 at Dataran Merdeka, the event was rescheduled and relocated due to a major gathering planned at the venue.

“The selection of Jejak Pahlawan as the new location not only brings a fresh atmosphere but also supports DBKL’s aspiration to make the space a permanent stage for cultural and community arts events in the heart of the city,” DBKL said in a statement.

Held under the theme “Merdeka Street Vibes”, this year’s edition promises an evening filled with colour, nostalgia and inclusivity — aiming to unite audiences across age groups and backgrounds.

Among the headliners are singer Haiza, Maman of rock band Teacher’s Pet, and local group Dr. Kronik, all of whom will be accompanied by Kombo Budaya DBKL and Artis Budaya DBKL. The event will be hosted by popular personality Muaz.

According to the report, Kool FM is also on board as the official media partner, lending support to promotion efforts and strengthening ties with the local arts community.

To enhance the visitor experience, several food and beverage pushcarts will be set up, while nearby locations, such as D’Tebing, are expected to benefit from spillover crowds, boosting the festive atmosphere and supporting small traders and the local economy.

A site visit involving relevant DBKL departments was carried out on July 23 to ensure smooth operations, with checks on lighting, cleanliness, signage, safety, and comfort at the venue, Seni Malaya reported.

Promotion for the event is also being intensified through social media, visuals, and signage at strategic locations across the city.

Launched in 2013, KL Street Jam has become one of DBKL’s signature community arts events, originally held at iconic public spots such as Jalan Raja Laut and Dataran Merdeka.

“KL Street Jam 2025 is more than just a street music festival. It symbolises DBKL’s ongoing commitment to empowering urban arts and activating public spaces as open, dynamic, people-centric platforms of creative expression,” the statement said.