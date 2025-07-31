LOS ANGELES, July 31 — The Foo Fighters have named Ilan Rubin, longtime touring drummer for Nine Inch Nails, as their new drummer following Josh Freese’s departure in May.

According to Rolling Stone, Freese is now set to rejoin Nine Inch Nails for their upcoming Peel It Back tour, as confirmed by The Hollywood Reporter and Variety.

Rubin, who has toured with Nine Inch Nails since 2009, was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2020 at age 32 — the youngest ever with the band. He has also worked with Paramore, Angels & Airwaves, and composer Danny Elfman.

Freese, who was brought on to fill the void left by the late Taylor Hawkins, previously said, the band decided “to go in a different direction with their drummer”.

Nine Inch Nails confirmed Freese’s return in a post on X.

The lineup change comes as Foo Fighters mark their 30th anniversary and release their first new track in two years, Today’s Song. In a message on the band’s website, frontman Dave Grohl thanked past members — including Freese — for their contributions.

“Over the years, we’ve had moments of unbridled joy and moments of devastating heartbreak,” Grohl stated. “It should go without saying that without the boundless energy of William Goldsmith, the seasoned wisdom of Franz Stahl, and the thunderous wizardry of Josh Freese, this story would be incomplete... Thank you, gentlemen.”