KUALA LUMPUR، July 30 — Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas appear to have confirmed their long-rumoured relationship after they were spotted holding hands during a weekend getaway to Vermont، according to TMZ.

The Mission: Impossible star and Ballerina actress were seen strolling through the town of Woodstock on Sunday، smiling and appearing inseparable.

It marked the first public display of affection between the pair، who have sparked dating speculation throughout the year.

‘No Time to Die’ actress Ana De Armas is believed to be dating Tom Cruise. — Screencapture via Instagram @ana_d_armas

According to TMZ، the duo had earlier attended an Oasis concert at Wembley Stadium in London before flying into Vermont early Saturday.

Once there, they reportedly drove through a national park، went shopping, and stopped for ice cream — all typical couple-like activities.

Cruise, 62, is known for keeping his dating life private since his 2012 split from Katie Holmes، making the outing with 36-year-old de Armas a rare public moment.

Fans online took the hand-holding as the clearest sign yet that the two stars are romantically involved. They have been spotted together several times in recent months، but never this intimately.

Neither Cruise nor de Armas has publicly commented on the nature of their relationship.