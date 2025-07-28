WARSAW, July 29 — Jennifer Lopez suffered a cheeky wardrobe malfunction during her birthday concert in Poland — but took it in stride with a laugh and a joke for the crowd.

According to Billboard, the pop superstar was performing at the PGE Narodowy stadium in Warsaw on Friday night (July 25) as part of her Up All Night tour when the incident happened.

Lopez had just returned to the stage after a wardrobe change when her backup dancers and singers surprised her with a rousing rendition of Happy Birthday. But in the middle of the celebration, her gold skirt unexpectedly slipped off and dropped to the floor.

“Oh!” she exclaimed on stage. “I’m out here in my underwear. That’s gonna be everywhere.”

The moment drew gasps and laughter from the crowd — and from Lopez herself, who remained unfazed.

When it became clear that the skirt couldn’t be reattached, the singer decided to embrace the mishap, tossing it into the audience.

“You can keep it,” she told the lucky fan who caught it. “You can have it. I don’t want it back. You can have it, forever and ever.”

The Bronx-born performer, who turned 56 just a day earlier on July 24, kept the jokes coming.

“I’m glad that they reinforced that costume,” she quipped. “And I’m glad I had underwear on. I don’t usually wear underwear.”

Lopez later uploaded a video of the incident to her official YouTube channel, showing her laughing through the moment and thanking fans for their support.

“I am so thankful to be here in beautiful Warsaw on my birthday,” she said. “Surrounded by my incredible dancers, my band, my crew, everybody — I am so blessed.”

Sharing a heartfelt message with the crowd, Lopez added: “I don’t usually give any advice to anybody... but if I had one little piece of advice for you, it would be to do what you love, find what you love, do it, and do it with people that you love.”

She closed by expressing gratitude for the love she felt that night, telling fans: “I want you to feel free to love, free to be who you are, free to just follow your dreams and do all the things that you want to do. I just want you to feel free.”

The wardrobe mishap may have made headlines, but fans online praised Lopez for handling it like a pro — and turning it into yet another iconic moment in her decades-long career. — Billboard

