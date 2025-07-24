KUALA LUMPUR, July 24 — South Korean singer and actress Sandara Park has shared a series of snapshots on Instagram that appear to be from a recent visit to Kuala Lumpur, sparking excitement among Malaysian fans.

The 2NE1 member, better known as Dara, posted several photos yesterday showing her dressed casually while exploring some of the capital’s iconic landmarks, including Dataran Merdeka, the National Library, the Kuala Lumpur City Gallery, and the Old Chartered Bank Building.

One image shows her posing with the ground markings commemorating Kuala Lumpur’s 50th Golden Jubilee, alongside a caption that read: “Tourist Dara in #KualaLumpur #Malaysia Such a beautiful city.”

“Thank you Dara for coming — we Malaysians love you,” one Instagram user commented.

Some netizens speculated that the post may be a throwback, possibly from her visit during G-Dragon’s concert in Malaysia earlier this year, where she was spotted among the audience.