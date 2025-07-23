SEOUL, July 24 — Former Big Bang member T.O.P is reportedly exploring the possibility of signing an exclusive solo contract with Korean entertainment company CJ ENM.

According to The Korea Herald, an unnamed industry source said that the discussions include plans for a solo album that could be released in the second half of this year.

“T.O.P is in talks with CJ ENM for a solo contract, including plans for a new solo album scheduled for release in the second half of this year,” the source was quoted as saying.

However, a CJ ENM representative has denied the report, stating that no discussions regarding a contract or comeback with T.O.P have taken place.

T.O.P has been pursuing solo projects independently since leaving YG Entertainment in 2022 and formally exiting Big Bang in 2023.

His last solo music release was “Doom Dada” in 2013, though he recently returned to acting with a role in Squid Game Season 2.