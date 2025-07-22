KUALA LUMPUR, July 22 — Mirugasirisham: The Orion, a Malaysian Tamil horror-comedy, has carved its name in local film history as the first Tamil-language production to feature Dolby Atmos sound technology.

Directed by Vijay Ganesh and produced by Dr Sai Suthan Krishnan under Fivestar AV, the film follows a family entangled in a web of paranormal mysteries. Seeking answers, they turn to a spiritual guru, portrayed by Vijay himself.

The film was released nationwide on June 19 in both 2D and 2D ATMOS formats.

“Mirugasirisham represents our commitment to elevating local storytelling through technological innovation and heartfelt performances,” Vijay told Bernama after attending a pre-recording session of Bernama Tamil News talk show ‘Paarvai’ at Wisma Bernama here, recently.

The movie cast includes Joshua Shashi Kumar, Jegan Shanmugam, Nirmala Tharmarajan, Kumari and Komalaa Naaidu, with music composed by Shane Xtreme.

Subtitled in Malay and English to broaden its reach, Mirugasirisham has generated positive buzz across social media, reflecting growing interest in Malaysian Tamil cinema.

Despite the momentum, Vijay admitted that local films still face challenges in cinema attendance, partly due to the average ticket price of RM20.

“Cinema outings can be expensive for many families, especially those from the B40 community. We believe lowering ticket prices could help attract more viewers to support homegrown films,” he said.

Vijay also urged the National Film Development Corporation Malaysia (Finas) and relevant government bodies to extend greater support, including funding and production collaboration, to help filmmakers focus on creativity and quality.

“With the right partnerships and resources, we are confident Malaysian Tamil cinema can grow stronger and we can continue sharing our unique stories with pride,” he added. — Bernama