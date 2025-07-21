SEOUL, July 20 — South Korean celebrities are stepping up with donations to help victims of the country’s deadly floods that have left at least 14 dead and 12 missing since last Wednesday.

Entertainer Yu Jae-seok and actor Yim Si-wan each donated 50 million won (RM135,000) to the Hope Bridge Korea Disaster Relief Association last Friday, new outlet Korea JoongAng Daily reported today.

“My heart felt heavy with sorrow to see so many people’s lives harmed by the heavy rain. I hope the damage doesn’t get worse,” Yu, one of Korea’s most beloved TV hosts known for Running Man and Infinite Challenge, was quoted as saying.

Yim, who starred in Squid Game 2 and breakout drama Misaeng, joined him in donating the same amount.

Veteran actress Lee Hye-young, known for Queen of Housewives and her fashion career, contributed 20 million won.

More K-stars like singer-actress Kim Se-jeong followed suit.

K-stars Yu Jae-seok (left) of ‘Running Man’ fame and Yim Si-wan who acted in ‘Squid Game 2’ each donated 50 million won (RM135,000) to the Hope Bridge Korea Disaster Relief Association on July 18, 2025. — Pictures from Instagram/jaesukkie1408 and yim_siwang

The star of rom-com hit Business Proposal and fantasy series The Uncanny Counter, donated 10 million won last Saturday.

Winner member Kang Seung-yoon, who also acted in Prison Playbook and released solo tracks like It Rains, contributed 12 million won.

Celebrity couple Park Si-eun and Jin Tae-hyun, both known for their acting work and charitable efforts, gave 10 million won.

“We thank everyone who has helped us with their warm hearts.

“We will make sure to deliver such kindness to the people who have suffered,” the Hope Bridge was quoted as saying in response.

News agencies reported torrential rain had triggered landslides and flooding across the country this week, with Gapyeong – a resort town northeast of Seoul – among the hardest hit.

Two people were killed and two others are missing in Gapyeong, after a landslide engulfed homes and floodwaters swept away vehicles.

The heavy rains, which first hit the south, moved north overnight and were expected to taper off yesterday with a heatwave forecast to follow, the news agency reported, citing the Korean weather agency.