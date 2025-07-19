SEOUL, July 19 — South Korean actor Lee Jun-young has publicly apologised to his fellow actor Lee Jun-hyuk after an awkward mix-up at the 4th Blue Dragon Series Awards yesterday.

Taking to social media, the Weak Class Hero 2 actor wrote, “I couldn’t hear properly on set and made a ridiculous mistake. I want to apologise again to senior Lee Jun-hyuk and his fans. Congratulations on winning the award.”

As reported by Newsis, when Lee Jun-hyuk was announced as the recipient of the Popular Star Award, Lee Jun-young mistakenly thought his own name had been called and went up on stage.

Once he realised the mistake, he quickly apologised and handed the trophy to the Love Scout star himself.

Fortunately, Lee Jun-hyuk saw the humour in the moment.

“I was hoping something funny would happen when I received the award — and it did,” he joked during his acceptance speech.

Later on social media, Lee Jun-hyuk addressed the incident, writing, “Jun-young, it was fun thanks to you. Don’t worry about it too much. I made the same mistake at the Asia Artist Awards. I think it’s fate. Let’s grab a meal sometime.”

Lee Jun-young responded warmly, “Thanks to my generous hyung, I think I’ll be able to sleep well tonight. I’ll be in touch.”

Newsis noted that what could have been an embarrassing moment ended up being one of the night’s most memorable and heartwarming highlights.