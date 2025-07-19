LOS ANGELES, July 19 — Hailey Bieber isn’t letting her billion-dollar business success get caught up in husband Justin Bieber’s old business drama.

The model and entrepreneur clapped back at claims that the money she made from selling her skincare brand Rhode to e.l.f. Beauty had anything to do with her husband’s financial dealings with former manager Scooter Braun.

“The historic sale of Rhode is a huge accomplishment for Hailey and is completely separate from her husband and his business affairs,” her rep told Us Weekly yesterday.

That statement came a day after TMZ reported Justin was allegedly holding off on paying back Braun’s company, Hybe, until Hailey’s massive Rhode deal went through.

According to Us Weekly, the beauty brand sale, finalised in May, is worth up to US$1 billion (RM4.25 billion) —including US$600 million in cash, US$200 million in shares, and a potential US$200 million bonus if the brand meets certain targets.

Hailey, 28, is still involved as chief creative officer and head of innovation.

As for Justin, 31, he’s said to have reached a US$31.5 million settlement with Braun for unpaid commissions and an advance tied to his cancelled Justice tour in 2022. He has yet to address the reports publicly.

Braun and Justin officially ended their professional relationship in August 2023 after years of working together.

Reflecting on the split during a June episode of the Diary of a CEO podcast, Braun, 44, said, “I understand, he probably wants to go on and show that he can do it. We worked together for so long and we had such extreme success... I think at this point that’s what he’s doing.”

Justin, meanwhile, has kept a relatively low profile — until recently.

Earlier this month, he surprise-released Swag, his first album in four years. The 21-track drop is more of a side project, according to Us Weekly, with a full-fledged pop record planned for early 2026.

Even Braun gave the unexpected release his blessing, writing in an Instagram Story: “This is, without a doubt, the most authentically Justin Bieber album to date.”

Despite the speculation and swirling headlines, Hailey’s making it clear: her billion-dollar glow-up is all her own.