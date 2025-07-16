SEOUL, July 16 — Cha Eun-woo of Astro has reportedly completed work on his solo album and even filmed a music video last week.

According to The Korea Herald, the upcoming album will be led by two main tracks and is scheduled for release in September, following Cha’s enlistment on July 28. The paper reported that he will begin his mandatory military service with basic training before joining the army’s marching band.

Last week, Cha delighted fans with solo fan meetings in Seoul and Tokyo under the title “The Royal”. During the events, he performed an unreleased solo track and even danced to Soda Pop from the Netflix’s KPop Demon Hunters.

Cha released his first solo EP, Entity, in February 2024, which sold over 210,000 copies in its first week.