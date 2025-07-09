SEOUL, July 9 — Former Riize member Seunghan announced his formal debut date as a soloist — July 31.

His stagename is now ‘XngHan’ with his own artist brand XngHan&Soul.

The first single will be Waste No Time that will include two songs and he will also collaborate with two professional dancers.

XngHan’s creative efforts will be more of a team effort rather than just him being a solo singer, with possible creative projects in the pipeline.

The singer was previously with the popular boy group Riize until privacy-related controversies forced him to step back from the group.

SM Entertainment had announced his return to Riize in October but after fan backlash, XngHan left the group but will remain with SM as a solo artist.