SEOUL, July 7 — BTS fans or ARMY were taken aback by a recent photo by the group’s rapper RM but it was all a misunderstanding.

In the photo shared in his Instagram story, RM sported coloured sunglasses with the caption ‘So ready to cook’.

Concerned fans spotted what looked like bruising on his face leading to worried comments on his IG.

Fear not, ARMYs it was just a case of refracted light – the coloured sunglasses had left a cast on his face that mimicked a bruise but RM is just fine.

He is currently in Los Angeles alongside the other BTS members working on new music now that all members have completed their compulsory military service.