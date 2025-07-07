PRAGUE, July 7 — After decades of hard work, Oscar winner Michael Douglas says he’s happy putting up his feet and just watching his wife work.

Married to the also Oscar-winning actress Catherine Zeta-Jones, Douglas told a press conference at the Karlovy Vary international film festival in the Czech Republic: “I’m very happy with taking the time off. I have no real intentions. But I say I’m not retired, because if something special came up, I’d go back. But otherwise, I’m quite happy. I just like to watch my wife work.”

Douglas was attending the festival for the 50th anniversary of the film One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest, which Douglas co-produced.

He said that after years of working, he is relishing being able to take a break.

“I’d been working pretty hard for almost 60 years, and I did not want to be one of those people who dropped dead on the set.

Douglas had also had to deal with a cancer diagnosis of stage four throat cancer, to which he said he was fortunate not have needed surgery as it would have been “limiting” to him as an actor.

The actor’s most recent role was playing the title character in Apple TV+ series Franklin.

He did however say that he was trying to get a “good script” out of a “little independent movie” but was not actively pursuing work.

