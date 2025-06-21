HONG KONG, June 21 — Hong Kong actor Carina Lau thrilled fans with a recent Instagram post showing her with fellow Hong Kong showbiz alumni Stephen Chow.

Chow, 62, over the years has been known for his prickly personality with reports of many strained relationships but reportedly his relationship with Lau, 59, has remained cordial despite Chow’s reputation.

However the two had not been seen together in years though they had been co-stars in films such as Forbidden City Cop.

Lau quoted a line from the film in her caption of the picture of them together, where Chow can be seen giving her a warm hug, saying: “Are you hungry? I'll cook some noodles for you."

Other celebrities including Charlene Choi as well as Pakho Chau joined other fans in the comments of the post, celebrating the meeting of two very old friends and colleagues.