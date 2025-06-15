SEOUL, June 15 — ADOR, the label behind K-pop powerhouse NewJeans, is officially on the hunt for its next global stars — this time, for a boy group.

On Thursday, the HYBE subsidiary announced the 2025 ADOR Boys Global Audition through its website and social media platform, with the tagline “All Doors Open Right Here”, The Korea Herald reported.

The auditions are open to all boys born in or after 2006 only, regardless of nationality. Online submissions for the first round will remain open until July 2 at 5pm KST (4pm Malaysian time).

There are no limits on talent categories — applicants can showcase anything from singing, dancing, rapping, acting, and songwriting to vlogging, photography, or any other skill that shows off their individuality.

“We hope to see many talented individuals knock on the ‘door’ toward their dreams,” ADOR said in an official statement.

Those who pass the first round will be invited to in-person auditions held across nine cities in Korea — including Seoul, Busan, and Jeju — and 18 cities worldwide, such as Tokyo, Singapore, Jakarta, Bangkok, Ho Chi Minh City, Los Angeles, New York, Sydney, and Auckland.