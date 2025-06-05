KUALA LUMPUR, June 5 — Talented Malaysian singer Ernie Zakri is penetrating the Indonesian music market through a collaboration with promising young Indonesian singer Anggi Marito in a duet titled ‘Kisah Penuh Kecewa’.

The song marks the first collaboration in Ernie’s upcoming album ‘Sahabat’, featuring collaborations between Ernie and Malaysian and Indonesian singers.

According to Ernie, the choice of Anggi as her duet partner was based on the recommendation of the latter’s record label in Indonesia. Ernie said she did not hesitate to accept it, believing in the potential of the ‘Tak Segampang Itu’ singer.

“Anggi is my first featured artiste in this project (‘Sahabat’). When Universal Music Indonesia suggested Anggi, I immediately agreed because I knew it was a big opportunity to widen my reach.

“Besides that, Anggi is a very talented singer with a unique vocal strength. She is also technically skilled,” she told reporters after the song’s launch yesterday.

Ernie also said the duet’s production process was different from the norm as it began with a special workshop involving the singers, lyricists and composers from both countries to collectively create the song.

“Usually, over there, we start with a workshop. It means we gather everyone involved and discuss the theme, melody and other elements.

“That’s typically how the process goes. From there, Anggi and I also contributed ideas to the creation of the song. We completed it in just two to three hours,” she said.

Meanwhile, Anggi described the experience of working with Ernie as fun and easy even though it was their first time meeting in person.

“Our chemistry developed quickly. We shared a lot of stories, including about life and children, so the connection formed naturally,” said the singer from Tarutung, north Sumatra.

It was reported previously that Ernie’s new album ‘Sahabat’, which is expected to be released later this year, will consist of 10 duet tracks. Among the singers reportedly collaborating with Ernie on the album are Dayang Nurfaizah, Amir Masdi, Andi Rianto and Ronny Parulian.

Asked if she was also collaborating with Datuk Seri Siti Nurhaliza, Ernie replied: “I’m praying for a long career so I’ll have the chance to duet with great singers like Datuk Seri Siti Nurhaliza. I would not say no to including a duet with her.

“But everything is still in the planning stage. In fact, more artistes have been added to the ‘Sahabat’ album, and we’ll reveal soon whether Datuk Seri Siti will be part of it or not.” — Bernama