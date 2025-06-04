KUALA LUMPUR, June 4 — Perhaps not as widely recognised in the local music scene as her sister Tiara Andini, who has been rapidly gaining popularity since being named runner-up of the 10th season of Indonesian Idol (2019-2020), Indonesia’s young rising star Aurelia Syaharani is gradually making her mark.

Aurelia, who has been active in music since childhood and released her debut single titled ‘You Are The Reason’ in 2022, is determined to make a name for herself and prove that her family’s artistic talent also lives within her.

Born into a musical family — her father Nugroho Ediyono Deddy is a music arranger while her mother Sari Yoshida Setyoastri is a singer — 18-year-old Aurelia is slowly gaining attention as her two indie singles and several cover song videos have become popular on social media.

The singer now hopes to capture the interest of music lovers beyond her home country through her latest single ‘Mungkin Hanya Kamu’ released last month.

It is her first song following her signing with Universal Music Indonesia, a move which is expected to have a positive impact on her music career.

“This song tells the story of a teenage romance that ends halfway, where one person has moved on with someone new while the other is still trapped in memories, believing only that person truly understands them.

“It’s a story about heartbreak, longing and the pain of letting go. I’m very happy to have written this song with Kak Clara (Clara Riva) and Kak Tintin (Martinus Layardo),” she said in a statement released by Universal Music Indonesia.

Describing the song as very close to the hearts of teenagers her age who are facing relationship struggles, Aurelia said the collaboration with ABRAM and Tintin as producers succeeded in creating a fresher musical arrangement.

“I really love the final result. The arrangement is excellent and truly suits my vocal character,” she said, adding she also played a role in the music video directed by Benny Lim. — Bernama