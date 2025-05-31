SEOUL, May 31 — K-pop heartthrob Cha Eun-woo is swapping the stage spotlight for military stripes this July, as his agency Fantagio confirmed on Thursday that the 28-year-old singer-actor will officially enlist in the South Korean army on July 28.

Known for his breakout role in True Beauty and as the ‘Face Genius’ visual of Astro, Cha will be joining the army’s military band.

Fantagio shared in a statement: “Cha Eun-woo, who recently applied to join the military band, received the final acceptance letter from the Military Manpower Administration today. He will enter the training camp on July 28 to receive basic military training, and then perform his duties in the military band.”

The bittersweet announcement marks a significant pause in the star’s ever-rising career, though fans — affectionately called Arohas — have known this moment would come.

Military service is mandatory for all able-bodied South Korean men, typically lasting 18 to 21 months.

Fantagio took the moment to thank fans for their unwavering support, saying: “We would like to express our gratitude to the Arohas who have always given endless love to Astro... We ask everyone to give Cha Eun-woo strong support so that he can faithfully perform his duties and return in good health.”

The agency also confirmed that his enlistment details will remain confidential to “prevent safety accidents due to crowding.”

Before the uniforms and bugles, though, fans can expect one last emotional hurrah.

In June, Astro will reunite on stage at South Korea’s Inspire Arena for a two-night concert, Stargraphy.

The event is already shaping up to be a momentous send-off, especially with former member Rocky — who departed the group in 2023 — rejoining them for the show.

Adding to his sentimental swan song, Cha also made a brief but memorable appearance in IU’s recent music video “A Beautiful Person”.