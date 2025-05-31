KUALA LUMPUR, May 31 — More than 200,000 moviegoers packed cinemas on the first day of the school holidays yesterday, pushing the box office collection for the local animated film, Ejen Ali The Movie 2 (EATM2), to RM21.9 million after just eight days of screening.

Produced by Wau Animation in collaboration with Primeworks Studios (PWS) and Komet Productions, the animated feature has received overwhelming support from audiences nationwide, drawing a total of 1.4 million viewers.

PWS in a statement said that based on cinema observations and pre-sale data, Ejen Ali The Movie 2 is expected to remain the top family choice throughout the school holidays.

“Packed with thrilling action, meaningful messages, and a heartwarming tale of friendship and sacrifice, this film is far more than just entertainment.

“It’s the perfect pick for parents seeking quality time with their children through fun, value-packed content,” the statement read.

The cinema atmosphere was lively with fans of all ages, especially families, booking tickets early and participating in various side activities such as colouring sessions, meet-and-greet with the Ejen Ali mascot, and purchasing limited-edition merchandise.

EATM2 follows Ali’s journey after he is selected as a pioneer for a high-risk mission under SATRIA, an elite programme that utilises high-tech suits powered by artificial intelligence (AI). — Bernama