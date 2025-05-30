LOS ANGELES, May 30 — A stunt performer on Horizon 2 filed a lawsuit against Kevin Costner on Tuesday, alleging she was compelled to participate in an unplanned rape scene that lacked standard safety measures and consent protocols.

As reported by Variety, Devyn LaBella, who served as the lead stunt double for actress Ella Hunt — portraying the character Juliette — claims that Costner, the director, introduced an improvised scene in which Juliette would be assaulted.

According to the lawsuit, Hunt declined to take part, prompting producers to substitute LaBella with little notice or explanation.

The complaint asserts that LaBella was made to perform the scene without prior briefing, consent, or the supervision of an intimacy coordinator. It further alleges that the male actor involved was directed to simulate physical aggression, including pinning LaBella down and forcefully lifting her skirt, all while the set remained open and unregulated.

The complaint states that LaBella was left feeling humiliated and traumatised by the ordeal.

“On that day, I was left exposed, unprotected, and deeply betrayed by a system that promised safety and professionalism,” LaBella was quoted as saying in a statement. “What happened to me shattered my trust and forever changed how I move through this industry.”

The lawsuit claims the scene breached SAG-AFTRA guidelines, which require at least 48 hours’ notice and explicit consent for any nudity or simulated sex.

The incident reportedly occurred on May 2, 2023, during filming in Utah.

In a statement to the Los Angeles Times on Wednesday, Costner’s attorney, Martin Singer, has strongly denied the allegations made by LaBella, calling the claims completely “without merit” and contradicted by LaBella’s own behaviour and the facts.

Singer labelled LaBella a “serial accuser” in the entertainment industry and accused her and her legal team of using “shakedown tactics”.

He stated that the disputed scene was explained to LaBella, who rehearsed it and indicated her willingness to perform it if needed, though she ultimately did not have to shoot it.

According to publication, LaBella’s representatives had not responded to requests for comment.