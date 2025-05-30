LOS ANGELES, May 30 – American girl group Fifth Harmony is reportedly planning a reunion — minus original member Camila Cabello — The Hollywood Reporter wrote, citing sources.

The group, formed in 2012 on The X Factor USA, is said to be preparing for a comeback involving Normani, Ally Brooke, Dinah Jane and Lauren Jauregui ahead of the 10th anniversary of their 2016 album 7/27 and hit single “Work From Home”.

Insiders revealed that the plans include a documentary chronicling their return and a potential tour, though specific dates and details remain under wraps.

Fifth Harmony rose to fame with multi-platinum albums Reflection and 7/27, and scored massive hits with “Work From Home” featuring Ty Dolla $ign and “Worth It” featuring Kid Ink.

Cabello departed the group in 2016 to pursue a solo career, relinquishing rights to the group name as the remaining members continued as a quartet and released a self-titled album in 2017.

In 2018, the group went on indefinite hiatus to allow each member to focus on solo projects; they are no longer signed to Epic Records.

Cabello has since achieved significant solo success with chart-toppers like “Havana” and “Señorita”, while Normani has found acclaim with singles such as “Motivation” and “Love Lies”.

Speculation about a reunion grew after all four members publicly supported Normani’s debut album Dopamine last year, though reports at the time downplayed the rumours.

The upcoming reunion is reportedly being spearheaded by Will Bracey, husband of Ally Brooke and COO of the Justin Bieber family office.

Bracey has not commented on the matter, and representatives for Normani, Jane, and Jauregui could not be reached.