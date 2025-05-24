‘Woman and Child’ in running for Cannes’ top prize

One of two films from Iran competing in 22-strong pool

Director says he observed boundaries to avoid issues

CANNES, May 24 — Iranian filmmaker Saeed Roustaee said on Friday that he was careful in how he shot his Cannes Film Festival entry “Woman and Child”, which never shows women without the mandatory hijab, but was still unsure how he would be received when he returned home.

“Last time, they took my passport,” said the 35-year-old about his last appearance at the festival in southern France, for competition title “Leila’s Brothers” in 2022.

“This time, I hope they don’t. I just want to go home.”

Roustaee had also been handed a six-month suspended sentence over that film for showcasing it without Tehran’s authorisation.

The director said that facing a sentence places a heavy burden not only on the person, but all their friends and family.

“Maybe you can handle it yourself, but when you see that your elderly parents can’t, it hurts more,” he told journalists.

His new film, “Woman and Child,” stars Parinaz Izadyar as single mother Mahnaz, whose decision to marry her boyfriend Hamid kicks off a series of events culminating in tragedy.

Roustaee obtained a permit for the new film, because without it, there was no way he was going to be able to shoot, he said.

“I don’t know to what extent I’m self-censoring, but ultimately, I live in Iran,” the director said.

“I’m making films in Iran, and I very much want people to see my films on the big screen. So probably, I am observing certain boundaries so that my films can make it to the screen.”

“Woman and Child,” which premiered on Thursday, is one of two Iranian films competing for the Palme d’Or top prize this year, the other being “It Was Just An Accident” by Jafar Panahi.

Panahi, who does not apply for government approval, also plans to return to Iran to begin work on his new film even though he only recently was allowed to travel after 15 years.

In total, 22 films are competing for the award this year. — Reuters