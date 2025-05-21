SEOUL, May 22 — Mark, a member of South Korean boy band GOT7, is reportedly set to return as a solo artist with a new single scheduled for release on May 30, according to his agency Transparent Arts.

According to The Korea Herald, Transparent Arts said in a statement on Wednesday that the prerelease track titled High As You is an alternative pop song that highlights Mark’s distinct melodic style and performance skills.

The agency, which recently signed him, also manages Far East Movement, the Los Angeles-based group known as the first Asian American act to top the US Billboard chart.

Mark debuted in 2014 as part of the seven-member group GOT7 and has been pursuing solo projects since 2021.

He later founded an independent label called Dreamers N Achievers to support his solo activities.

The upcoming release follows GOT7’s recent two-day concert in Bangkok earlier this month.

The event took place at Thailand’s national stadium and reportedly drew a crowd of about 85,000 fans.

GOT7 continues to maintain its group activities while members also explore individual projects.