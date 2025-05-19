SEOUL, May 19 — BTS’s Jin shocked fans worldwide by hosting Hollywood superstar Tom Cruise on his variety show, Run Jin. The collaboration came about after Cruise’s team reached out to Jin’s team, expressing interest in having the actor appear on the show.

As reported by allkpop, Jin confirmed the exciting news, revealing that he was even invited to a special pre-screening of Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning before its official release.

In a recent interview, Cruise couldn’t hide his admiration for BTS, stating that they are “very talented” and “cool”.

His praise has only added to the growing excitement among fans, who are eagerly awaiting the episode featuring the Hollywood legend.